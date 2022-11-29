Samantha De Grenet was a guest last weekend at very true from Silvia Toffanin. A cordial chat between two friends but among the many topics covered, the disease that struck her in 2018 could not be missing.

Samantha had first spoken about it two years ago in the house of Big Brother VIP. Confiding in Dayane Mello he said he had a breast cancer. “In 2018, I was lying by the sea next to a friend of mine and I feel a lump in my breast. I went for a checkup and the diagnosis was a punch in the face” – the words he said to the GF.

Source: web

This weekend at Verissimo he got to reminisce about those bad times in his life.

“When we talk about cancer, we talk about what happens physically while what we don’t talk about much is the whole psychological part, which is sometimes even difficult to explain. The body changes, the way you face life changes, you no longer look in the mirror, because you don’t like what you see, you don’t recognize yourself and you don’t want to accept yourself” – his confession to Silvia Toffanin.

Samantha also recounted her most difficult moments of living with the disease, such as when she locked herself in the bathroom to cry so as not to make the people around her feel bad.

“The people next to you suffer your mood swings, your sadness, even if you try in every way to hide them, but it’s not like you can do it all day so you lock yourself in the bathroom to cry, then go out and go come on”.

Now the situation is better even if Samantha will have to undergo therapy for a few more years. “I learned to accept myself, even the thought of having a different body than I had before. Today I look at myself and feel like a real person and this is fundamental for me” – he said.