Samantha Cristoforetti’s six-month mission ended shortly before 11pm Italian time with the landing of the Dragon Freedom off the coast of Florida, together with the other three crew-4 NASA members. From the end of September, Cristoforetti was the first Italian and European female astronaut to lead the ISS, the International Space Station: the return to earth took place without problems after two postponements caused by strong wind and precipitation in the area chosen for ditching. .

After recovery from the SpaceX capsule, NASA will bring the four astronauts back to Houston. Three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese remain on board the ISS.