Samantha Cristoforetti’s six-month mission ended shortly before 11pm Italian time with the landing of the Dragon Freedom off the coast of Florida, together with the other three crew-4 NASA members. From the end of September, Cristoforetti was the first Italian and European female astronaut to lead the ISS, the International Space Station: the return to earth took place without problems after two postponements caused by strong wind and precipitation in the area chosen for ditching. .
After recovery from the SpaceX capsule, NASA will bring the four astronauts back to Houston. Three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese remain on board the ISS.
Splashier than your average Friday commute.# Crew4‘s @SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule touched down off the coast of Florida. It brings to a close the 170-day @Space_Station mission for @Astro_Kjell, @Astro_FarmerBob, @Astro_Watkins & @AstroSamantha. pic.twitter.com/htwvZWwbTD
– NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2022
