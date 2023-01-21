former beauty queen Samantha Batallanos She was approached by the “Love and Fire” cameras and was consulted about the relationship she would have with the boxer Jonathan Maicelo. Despite the images previously exposed by “Magaly TV, the firm”, the model categorically denies being engaged and, on the contrary, announces her bachelorhood to the four winds. Let’s remember that “Urraca” captured the model in a double ampay on the same day: first with the former reality boy Duilio Vallebuona and then with Jonathan Maicelo.

“You never know what can happen. Maicelo is a nice person and we have shared. But you don’t know what could happen. Why go ahead and say anything. I feel like I shouldn’t have said something yet,” she expressed.