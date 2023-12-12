The model Samantha Batallanos spoke after the complaint he made against Jonathan Maicelo, who was his partner, for physical and psychological violence. The accusation against the well-known boxer was made at the San Isidro police station last Friday, December 8, at dawn. After her case became public, Miss Grand Perú 2019 received help from the Ministry of Women and, later, issued a public statement to ratify the end of her relationship with the popular athlete.

The Peruvian influencer told the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma' about the moment when she Jonathan Maicelo He attacked her. In the images, the athlete can be seen referring aggressively to the influencer.

According to Samantha's own account, he violently forced her into a taxi and assaulted her. However, she managed to escape from her now ex-partner and was able to report the criminal act.

Did Samantha Batallanos end their relationship?

After learning of Samantha Batallanos' complaint against Jonathan Maicelothe model and influencer herself issued a statement to announce that her sentimental relationship with the boxer came to a definitive end.

“On December 7, I was physically and psychologically attacked by my ex-partner Jonathan Maicelo and the same day I went to the San Isidro police station to file a complaint. I will not allow any type of aggression on the part of the man, comment that my relationship ended emphatically and I will not go back on my decision.”wrote.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts ofdomestic violenceor sexual, do not hesitate to call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free. This has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.” Besides, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service.

