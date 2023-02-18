You won’t forgive him! Samantha Batallanos confirms the end of her relationship with Jonathan Maicelo after Magaly spread compromising chats between the ex-boxer and his workers.

Samantha Batallanos He put an end to his brief relationship with Jonathan Maicelo after the program “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast compromising chats in which the ex-boxer “asked for women” from his former workers, whom he fired, late in the morning overlooking his romance with the model. After learning of her infidelity, the former beauty queen spoke on her social networks and assured that she “was not the one who lost” and looks calm.

Magaly Medina showed an excerpt from the live broadcast that Batallanos had with his Instagram followers. In this, she confirmed that she is single and is disappointed in the athlete’s attitude. “A little recognition to the program. We open your eyes”, added the ‘Urraca’.

“I’m definitely not depressed. Everything happens for a reason and I’m happy because I opened my eyes (…). I mean, my case, they gave me the horns (laughs)”, said Miss Grand Peru 2021. Along the same lines, the communication between the two would have been bad, since, in one of the chats published by Magaly, Samantha Batallanos told him Write to the DJ at the Maicelo restaurant to ask where he was, not knowing his whereabouts.

Samantha Batallanos focused on her projects after Jonathan Maicelo’s infidelity

The Peruvian model Samantha Batallanos spoke with a local media about the end of her relationship with Jonathan Maicelo and said that she opted for love despite the results. “I always give my best and my 100%. I am not the one who loses, everything is learning in life, ”she said.

He does not look at the past and works to meet his goals. “I am focused on moving forward, on my family and on my business. Soon I will launch my Seduttiva lingerie line, ”she commented to Trome. She specified that she no longer maintains any type of contact with the businessman, considering said action as “serious disloyalty.”

Samantha Batallanos speaks out after Jonathan Maicelo’s infidelity. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“There is no turning back now. There are situations where there can be a truce, but in this case… it is totally serious for me. Disloyalty at that level is serious. Trust has already been lost, it has been something humiliating and it is not something I want in my life ”, asserted.

What did Jonathan Maicelo’s chats say?

The former employees of Jonathan Maicelo, Juan Diego Tizón and Walter Córdova, showed high-calibre conversations with the boxer in which he asks them to bring “little friends” to their meetings. He also asked them to organize a trap and send photographs in advance to find out what the young women looked like.

The same ex-boxer said that everything was a farce and even shared in his Instagram stories the conversation he had with the alleged father of one of the girls who would have attended those meetings. According to the man, the information provided by the former workers to “Magaly TV” is false and he will denounce them for defamation.

Jonathan Maicelo shows proof that compromising chats would be fake. Photo: Instagram

“Hello, I am the father of the girl who has been involved in the ampay that they have made for you in Magaly. Which is false, because I have proofs; and that program has broadcast false information towards you. What happens is that the leg that sent the photos has studied at my daughter’s school, he even contacted my daughter telling her that what he said is not true, because they have been paid by Magaly”, reads the story.