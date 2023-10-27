Samantha Batallanos spoke again about Jessica Newton after Luciana Fuster’s victory in the Miss Grand International. The model remembered the time she represented our nation in some pageants and paid for everything with her own money. Furthermore, in the interview with ‘América Espectáculos’, Jonathan Maicelo’s current partner made it clear that there is no friendship with the organizer of Miss Peru. Remember that he also told her version of why Jessica Newton took away Miss Grand’s crown. “I was Miss Grand for two years, in 2020, in which they took the crown from me. When I won the first time, they took the crown from me because the pandemic came. I gained weight (and), then Jessica took the crown from me; that’s why , by my measurements.”

What did Samantha Batallanos say about Jessica Newton?

Samantha Batallanos said that she made a lot of effort in the Miss Grand and had no problems paying for her participation in various events with her money. However, she felt that nothing was worth it when she was removed from the pageant.

“Out of love for art, I have already lived with Jessica Newton’s contests for quite a few years, since 2016, 2017. I have invested a lot, you don’t know how much. In every contest that they have sent me, I have taken it with great affection and love and I have not received a single dollar. I have expenses, a family, like everyone (…)”said Samantha Batallanos.

Samantha Batallanos He made it clear that he does not have a good relationship with Jessica Newton. “Someone who loves you doesn’t just love you when they need you. Her affection ceased to exist when she no longer needed me,” said the Peruvian model.

What did Jessica Newton respond to Samantha Batallanos?

Jessica Newton He downplayed what Samantha Batallanos said and stated that he will not refer to the model again. “It should not be a surprise, because there is no relationship between her and the organization, and I will never comment on this young lady again. If she wants four minutes of fame, I’m not interested in her,” said the Miss Peru organizer.

