The Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin, in 2015. Bernardo Perez

Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin (Buenos Aires, 44 years old) has won the National Book Award, one of the most prestigious in the United States and in English literature, for the translation of her collection of short stories seven empty houses. Published just a month ago in the United States in its English version by the translator Megan McDowell, Schweblin’s book was chosen this Wednesday night as the great publishing novelty in the US among this year’s translations. The size of his triumph can be measured with a precedent: the only Argentine who had won this award was Julio Cortázar with the translation of Hopscotch in 1967.

seven empty houses It was published for the first time in 2015 by the Spanish publisher Páginas de Espuma after winning the IV Ribera del Duero International Narrative Prize. With 27 editions in seven years, the collection of stories in which Schweblin pushes his explorations around affective violence, the loss of loved ones and illness to the limit, has already become a reference in Latin American narrative focused on the terror of day to day and the paranormal. “It is an anticipatory book of certain narratives of the unusual and of the literary perspectives that are now being disseminated in other voices. Among all of them, one of the first was Samanta,” Juan Casamayor, editor of Páginas de Espuma, told EL PAÍS. “In all this field of the fantastic, from the restlessness and restlessness of Samanta to the darkness and terror of Mariana Enríquez, I think that seven empty houses It has become a classic of the short story of this first quarter of a century, without a doubt”, affirms the publisher, who also confirms that they are preparing the twenty-eighth edition of the book in Spain.

Writer Samanta Schweblin (right) and translator Megan McDowell at the 73rd awards show in New York. Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

“I’m a short story writer, so I’m also going to be short in what I say,” Schweblin joked Wednesday night at the awards show in New York. “I am a privileged person to have a lot of people who in all these years have been a great support: so I want to thank them, my partner, my family, some very special teachers that I had in my life, many very special friends, Megan, my translator; to my editors, to Páginas de Espuma, which was the first to publish this book in Spanish; to my current editors, to the National Book Foundation”, thanked the Argentine writer, who has lived in Berlin since 2012.

It is his second award this year after receiving the José Donoso Ibero-American Literature Award in Chile last September for his career. On a particularly competitive podium, Schweblin has become one of the most awarded Argentine authors of her generation since she won the Argentine National Endowment for the Arts award in 2001 for her first collection of short stories, the core of the riot, when I was 24 years old. He has also won the Casa de las Américas in Cuba in 2008, the Juan Rulfo short story award in 2012, the Tigre Juan award in Spain in 2015, and the 2018 Shirley Jackson Award for his short novel. Rescue distance. A year earlier, the same novel was a UK Man Booker finalist.

“Writers are people who struggle with words; the same as the translators. I always say that any act of communication is a translation. And I have learned a lot from the communication acts of the writers and from the translations,” said translator Megan McDowell, who will share with the author the $10,000 prize awarded by the US National Book Foundation. Her work deserves a mention apart: translator of other stars of literature from the southern cone of America such as Mariana Enríquez, Alejandro Zambra, Lina Meruane or Carlos Busqued, McDowell has been on the short lists of the most prestigious awards for translation from Spanish for five years in a row.

