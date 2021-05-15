At 21 years old, the Cuzco singer-songwriter Samanez breaks some molds by declaring himself an unconditional fan of a non-traditional genre among young people his age: the bolero.

“Sometimes I wish I had been born in another era to live composing boleros,” he declares in an interview with La República, where he also provides details of his next album. Songs of a moment, a contemporary pop production that for him means a letter of introduction so that new people get to know him and identify with the feelings he expresses in his songs.

– How was your approach to music?

Since I was little. My mother always liked that I did musical things, she had piano lessons, opera. When I was 9 years old, he took me to a Luis Miguel concert and I was fascinated by boleros. Growing up I started to take music more seriously.

– And now, do you already have a defined musical style?

The album I’m writing is basically contemporary pop and ballads, but there are exceptions like “Sensual orbit”, which, although it is more Latin and half reggaeton, has many elements of classical music. He has a piano, some violins there.

I like to experiment and I wouldn’t pigeonhole myself into one genre. But if I had to, I’d be a pop balladeer .

– Songs of a moment is the name of your first album. Why did you decide to title it like that?

It is the title of the first song I wrote and apart from that it is the main single from the album. Plus, it’s a really cool sounding name.

– The pandemic delayed the release of Songs for an instant.

It really affected me quite a bit. My full album was going to be released in 2020, but I couldn’t finish recording it because we went into a state of emergency.

However, something good came out of all this because little by little I learned to produce my own music. Now the plan is for me to finish producing my entire album. And that’s a good thing because that way I can make it sound like I created it in my head. Pass my ideas directly to the song.

– What is the general idea or message on this album?

I am a balladeer at heart. All the songs are romantic, some have to do with love and others with heartbreak.

I am a very passionate person, whenever something very good or bad happens to me, I can write songs. It’s like autograph because all the songs are about things that have happened to me. Then it is like opening a photo album and remembering again.

– So, you lean more towards composition …

My dream is to be a composer. Live from the composition. I like to sing, perform my songs, but really my favorite part of the process is compose something. Put music to my feelings, after someone else listens to that music and feels identified .

The album I’m producing is a way for people to get to know me, a cover letter.

– You are also working on compositions for other artists …

I have composed a couple of songs for the new Wendy Sulca album, which is in production at the moment, and I have also composed a song for Luis Baca, the actor of Ven dances quinceañera.

I also have other songs that are not of my genre and I offer them to someone who I think can sing them better than me.

– A week ago you released “Tus ojitos”, what is the story of this song? What is behind it?

“Tus ojitos” is a song that I wrote as a birthday present for my partner a couple of years ago. I like it a lot because I feel that It is very sincere, transparent and very innocent because I was also like that when I composed it .

I feel that that (the transparency) was also registered in the production of the song because all the instruments that sound are instruments that we really play in the studio, nothing is digital.

– Of your productions, what is the song that moves you the most?

“In love with the past” . It is a bolero that I wrote four years ago. When I was at school, they broke my heart and at that time I was very frustrated, I wanted to put that feeling into words and music .

That song wasn’t on the album originally because, since it’s a bolero, it didn’t go with the rest of the songs. We decided not to put it on and save it for another time.

But, in 2020, when I couldn’t continue producing things from the album, I decided to record it at home and release it. Now It not only reminds me of that sad occasion (the breakup), but also of the difficult time we all went through last year .

– Boleros are not a genre associated with young people …

I am a ‘chiquiviejo’. Sometimes I wish I had been born in another era to live composing boleros. It’s a genre that I really like.

It is something that not many people of my generation share and that is why I did not want to launch the bolero on the album. It came out as a simple one and we were surprised with the reception it had. And now on Spotify it’s the song of mine that people listen to the most.

– And a song by another artist that moves something inside of you?

I like very much “Jose Antonio” scored by Chabuca Granda. When I listen to it, it makes me feel many things.

One day I decided to pay attention to the lyrics and I was moved almost to tears because it’s a very sad, raw song .

It is about the Chabuca chalán that died. It’s like when you watch a movie again and you already know something sad is going to happen, but you have the slight hope that it won’t. And that happens to me with “José Antonio”, I always want José Antonio to live.

