Saman, twist in the trial: “Brother’s words unusable, they needed to be investigated”

The Saman’s brother must be heard as “investigable” in the trial for the murder of the Pakistani girl and, therefore, supported by a lawyer. This was decided by the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia which declared l‘unusability of the statements made by the boy, collected during an evidentiary incident on May 21, 2021 and then two hearings before the prosecutor. The provision, which accepts an exception presented in the last hearing by some defences, was communicated shortly before the start of its hearing in protected mode in the trial for the murder of the eighteen-year-old found dead in the countryside of Novellara for which the accused are father Shabbar Abbas, mother Nazia and other family members.

Therefore, the position of the boy considered until now the fundamental witness of the prosecution still needs to be redefined. Only any statements he makes today will be “material” for the sentence. According to the Court of Assizes, at the time of the evidentiary incident and the discussions with the prosecutors there were already “precise indications of guilt” of his possible participation in the murder of the Pakistani girl that she would have been killed because she had opposed a forced marriage in her homeland. Therefore he should have been listened to not as a person informed of the facts but as a suspect. The young man lives under protection due to the pressure he received from family members who asked him to recant, as evidenced by some intercepted conversations. His is therefore one very delicate and ambivalent position which led the Court to consider it necessary to assign the qualification of “investigable” for its protection.

