Saman, the autopsy reveals the ultimate horror: the severed throat and the body in a hole

A cut across the throat. It is the most obvious sign of violence found on the human remains believed to be of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani woman who would have been killed in the spring of 2021 in Novellara, in the province of Reggio Emilia. This is what emerges from the autopsy carried out at the Labanof laboratory in Milan as part of the probative incident ordered by the Reggio Emilia court of assizes.

The initial hypothesis was that her paternal uncle had killed her by strangling her, explains La Stampa, but “the methods of killing the girl are certainly more heinous than we have imagined to date”. The lawyer Riziero Angeletti, civil party for Ucoii, is lapidary, leaving the Legal Medicine Institute of Milan yesterday evening

However – from what has been learned – histological tests on the tissues will be needed to ascertain whether the young woman was slaughtered and killed or the cut was made post-mortem. The activities, directed by the anatomopathologist Cristina Cattaneo and ongoing since the early afternoon, were attended by more than the expertsappointed by the judges, also the consultants appointed by the parties, i.e. the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants and the civil parties, including the Penelope association and the Ucoii.

