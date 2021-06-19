The opposition municipal councilors (Lega) of the Union of the Lower Reggiana, Cristina Fantinati, Luca Dall’Aglio, Ivo Germani and Matteo Melato are a flood. The key questions are: Has everything been done to save Saman? Are we able to protect those in danger from Islamic fanaticism?

“Saman leaves the community on 11 April”, says Fantinati, “why did the Social Services warn the Carabinieri only 12 days later?”. “Why weren’t the municipal police sent? And why when Saman had not been sent to high school and had already run away from home a year ago, the Social Services did not take charge of the family with a project? “. And again:” Because in the community they gave Saman a mobile phone, exposing her to the risk of coming into contact with the family? And why didn’t they have all the girl’s documents already in the facility, preventing her from going home to pick them up? “The councilor seems well informed on the case: “Was she left with her family, with the assignment of a new reception structure that arrived too late?”. And again: “Why, when Saman came home and agreed to go to a community, our Union was unable to send her quickly to an emergency facility?”. And he shows the list of emergency structures activated precisely for cases like that of Saman, explaining: “When the Novellara Carabinieri Marshal convinced the girl to return to a community as long as she was helped to regain possession of her documents, Social Services said there would be no room in any facility until May 3. We want to understand if Saman has been abandoned “.

And then there is the non-enrollment in high school of the girl, under sixteen, the age level up to which compulsory schooling is foreseen. “We want to know”, Fantinati asked again, “if a project on Saman’s family was started four years ago, at the time of forced school dropout, to recover parenthood”. In summary: “This story shows that we cannot rely on the sensitivity of the Social Services operators”, explains Fantinati.

Dall’Aglio and Germani say that they presented a question three months ago on the case of forced marriage without receiving a response from the mayor of Novellara: “We have submitted an urgent request for access to the documents to obtain the Social Services file. But they appealed to the regulation which says to respond within 30 days and to the investigative secrecy of the investigations. We feel cheated ”. Melato asks for the intervention of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio so that diplomatic paths can be taken to involve Pakistani institutions as well.

In one of the answers to a question, we find out who trained the Social Services operators: “In 2017, the Reggio Emilia Ausl commissioned the Hansel & Gretel Association for a training course in which service operators took part. Health, Social Services, Social and Educational Services (ASBR) and School Psychology (ASBR) “, it says in the document. The assignment is for a provincial training project specifically designed to intervene against “ill-treatment and abuse of minors”.

But who is Hansel & Gretel? It is the non-profit organization that has risen to the news and is involved in the case of Bibbiano’s custody. It is headed by the “guru” Claudio Foti and his wife Nadia Bolognini, therapists for whom indictment was requested in the “Angels and Demons” investigation into the improper abduction of minors in the Bibbiano area and related facts.

Perhaps the assignment to Hansel & Gretel was for a project that was particularly effective and attentive to the complex dynamics of the protection of minors. Yet the news cases and judicial inquiries raise doubts about the work of the non-profit organization, due to events other than that of Saman. Hansel & Gretel is a regular in the Emilia region. The name of the non-profit organization had also appeared in the hoax investigation of the late 1990s “Diavoli della Bassa Modenese”: children stolen from families by local social services for group abuse, satanic rites and pedophilia. Years later it was discovered that the abuses had never occurred. The deed reads: “The training project of the Hansel & Gretel Study Center” to train the operators of the Social Services “had a provincial nature”.