Saman, the lawyer on the mother’s trap message: “No to hasty conclusions”

After the text of the text message sent, according to what the Gazzetta di Reggio reports, by Nazia Shaheen to the daughter Saman to convince her to return home from the protected community in which she was, released in the last hours, the statements of the legal of the 18-year-old Pakistani family.

“The single element of investigation it cannot be taken out of context with respect to all the others. An overall reading of all the elements provides a different picture of my clients from that represented by the media “, the lawyer of Saman’s parents commented to Agi, Simone Servillo. According to Servillo, more generally, on the matter “we must not jump to hasty conclusions. The context is susceptible to a multiple quantity of readings and not all of them are in such a way as to make the guilt of my clients taken for granted ”.

Saman, the mother’s sms-trap: “Go home, we’ll do as you tell us”

“Please speak up, come home. We’re dying. Come back, we’ll do as you tell us.” This text message which according to the local newspaper belongs to the period in which the girl was in the protected community after having reported her parents to the authorities because they wanted to force her to undergo an arranged marriage.

The SMS would have succeeded in its intent, misleading the eighteen year old, who disappeared for over a month from Novellara (Reggio Emilia) and who is presumed to have been killed by her family, and making her return home to the protected community on 22 April. The girl’s mother is under investigation as well as her father Shabbar – both fugitives, allegedly in Pakistan – for premeditated murder in competition together with her uncle Danish Hasnain, believed to be the material perpetrator of the crime, and her cousins ​​Nomanulhaq (fugitive, presumed in Europe , with his uncle) e Ikram Ijaz, now in prison in Reggio Emilia, the only one arrested after being arrested in France on 28 May.