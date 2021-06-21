Saman, the little brother has indicated the exact location. “It’s time to kill her”

Saman’s murder remains shrouded in mystery, too many things still not coming back facts of that night in late April. Above all, the body of the Pakistani girl is missing, but important confirmations on the culprits arrive from the younger brother. When, during the interrogation – reads the Corriere della Sera – they ask him if he knows the place where Saman was buried, he shakes his head to say no. But then he adds: “I can show you the exact spot, near a greenhouse, where my mother entrusted Saman to my uncle Danish Hasnain”, the man who then, a few minutes later, would have killed her “perhaps by strangling her”. The midnight of April 30 has passed exactly nine minutes and the footage from the surveillance cameras of the farm in Novellara, in the province of Reggio Emilia, where the Abbas work, confirm the boy’s words.

Shabbar – continues the Corriere – calls Hasnain by phone. “She ran away again,” she warns him. “I’ll take care of it,” replies the other. An exchange of sentences that sounds like a death sentence, as if everything had already been planned. Maybe in Pakistan. Also because shortly before – we read in the papers signed by the preliminary investigation judge Luca Ramponi – the girl fumbling with her mother’s mobile phone listens to a disconcerting sentence contained in an audio message addressed to Nazia. A female voice says – evidently referring to Saman – that perhaps it is time to “kill her, she has already done so with you, she will run away …”. The 18-year-old, shocked, asks her mother if they are talking about her. But Nazia replies no: they were referring to another girl who lives in Pakistan.