Saman Abbas, the baffling tale of her boyfriend. The father’s threats to his parents to leave the 18-year-old Pakistani girl. “We exterminate the whole family if he doesn’t leave it”

The detailed account of the fiance, the 21-year-old of Pakistani origins born and raised in Italy, it aired in the episode of yesterday 16 June in Chi visto him, with the threats that he and his family had to suffer from Saman’s father, and also his wife Nazia, reported last February by the boy to the carabinieri. “If your son does not leave Saman, we will exterminate the whole family” Saman’s father had said, introducing himself to his parents’ house. Shabbar Abbas (45 years old) has not yet returned to Italy on 10 June, as he had declared to the Rest of the Carlino, when he also claimed to be in communication with his daughter, “alive and in Belgium”.

“Mom also threatened me, telling me that if I left their daughter they would stop threatening me, but only in that case “added the boy. During the episode Federica Sciarelli also plays the original audio of Saman to her boyfriend in which she said she heard her parents say “let’s kill her”. “I heard it with my own ears. Uncle sent a message on whatsapp to my mother, he said” this one can do weird things, or run away again. It is the only solution. “In the last few hours, moreover, we learn from Journal of Reggio of an attempted escape by Saman’s brother from the community where he was placed in Reggio Emilia, pending the hearing. The probative incident in which the judge will be heard on the testimony of how the facts would have unfolded, already given to the carabinieri and prosecutor, is scheduled for tomorrow 18 June.

Meanwhile, the vice president ofUcoii, Nadia Bouzekri, interviewed by Famiglia Cristiana said: “TheIslam it has nothing to do with the ‘macho and retrograde’ practice of arranged marriages imposed on young women. “These customs have nothing to do with Islamic religion and culture”, he explains, “especially in Italy. We believe in the freedom of choice that Muslim women and men have towards their partner”.

Saman, the brother tries to escape from the protected community

The brother of Saman Abbas allegedly attempted to escape from the protected structure in which he is located. He is now in a hidden location waiting of the evidentiary incident tomorrow morning. The hearing before the investigating judge serves to confirm the statements, in order then to use them as trial evidence, of the minor, considered reliable by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The young man had confided to the investigators, as emerged from the judge’s order, that the uncle would kill his sister by strangling her. Danish Hasnain, 33 years old. The 16-year-old boy was found in the company of his uncle (later let go as the arrest warrant was not yet issued at the time) in Imperia, at a police check, on May 10. And from here he was then accompanied to a protected facility where he is under protection for fear of retaliation. From this locality he would have tried to escape, for reasons still to be clarified.