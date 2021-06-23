Saman Abbas, investigated the aunts of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman who has now disappeared for almost two months. The Reggio Emilia Public Prosecutor’s Office has obtained a European investigation order that would bring the number of those registered in the file to 7

The 18-year-old of Pakistani origin who disappeared from Novellara, in the Bassa Reggiana, according to investigators, was killed for refusing an Islamic marriage arranged by her parents and for getting engaged to the ‘wrong’ Pakistani, a 21-year-old born and raised in Italy, met online. The new ones investigated by the Reggio Emilia Prosecutor’s Office would be added to the five already in the file, for premeditated murder, body hiding and kidnapping, owned by the prosecutor Laura Galli and under the supervision of the chief prosecutor Isabella Chiesi.

It would be about an aunt living in the United Kingdom, who on May 1st, following the date of the alleged crime, sent a audio message on whatsapp al brother minor of Saman Abbas, from an English user, telling him not to tell anything. Another aunt from France, on the other hand, would have made similar pressure to the 16-year-old, giving him instructions on how to behave. The investigation of the two women could also focus on the acquisition of the mobile phone.

Other checks will be made, with the appointment of a specific technical consultant in the coming days also on the smartphone of Ikram Ijaz, one of the two investigated cousins ​​and the only person arrested in the affair, in Reggio Emilia after being extradited from France on 9 June last.

An attempt is made to identify precise indications on the place where Saman’s corpse was concealed. The 28-year-old cousin, however, has so far always said that he is “unrelated to the facts”, as reiterated at the guarantee questioning on 12 June last. But it is thought not to be so given that on April 29 he was filmed by surveillance cameras outside the farm of Novellara where he worked with the Abbas family, while he was heading to the fields to presumably dig the grave where to bury it. In the video he appeared together with his uncle (killer) Danish Hasnain, 33, (Saman’s brother also confirmed him as the material perpetrator of the murder during the probative incident) and the other 35-year-old cousin Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq, both fugitives in Europe and untraceable from their lawyers.

The new research methods with the canine units of the Canton of Ticino

Even today there is a constant search among the countryside of the Bassa Reggiana. Once the preparatory work of the past few days has been completed by drilling the soil to bring any traces to the surface, on Friday morning the canine unit of the “Detection Dogs Ticino“Which will join those of the carabinieri. The Association of volunteers that deals with the training of dogs for the research of substances, contacted in recent days by the military of the Arma, will use for the occasion 7 dogs of various breeds, trained exclusively to perceive blood traces and human remains. Volunteers from the Canton of Ticino and their dogs will be engaged in research from Friday to Sunday. With them we will cover the whole area of ​​the company and in particular a few dozen greenhouses closer to the main cottage where the holes have been made in the ground. The Municipality of Novellara will offer board and lodging to the ‘Swiss’ expedition.

Investigated and also wanted are Saman’s parents, Shabbar Abbas, 47, and Nazia Shaheen, 46, who fled to Pakistan on May 1st with a one-way plane ticket, as shown by the boarding lists and the video of Malpensa, which shows them leaving for Lahore, a two-hour drive from Gujarwala, the rural Punjab village of which they originate from. At the moment the process of the international letters rogatory useful to activate the Pakistani judicial authorities. A technical summit will take place today in the Prosecutor’s Office between magistrates and investigators to take stock of investigations and research.