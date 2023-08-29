Saman murder, carried out by Pakistan. The girl’s father in prison in Italy. That’s when

Breakthrough on the case of the murder Of Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old killed by family members in Novellara in the province of Reggio Emilia because he wanted to live western and refused a pre-defined wedding. After a long back and forth the Pakistan decided to accept Italy’s request for the extradition of the girl’s father, Shabbar Abbas. According to what AGI makes known, however, man has the possibility of oppose to measure in one last appeal during today’s hearing in Isalamabad. The lawyer Mahmood Akhtar, lawyer of the 18-year-old’s father arrested after months on the run in Pakistan, underlined that just today it was issued the notice to the defendant for delivery to Italy.



