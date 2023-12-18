It will be pronounced today the first degree sentence in the trial for the murder of Saman Abbas, the 18 year old killed on the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021 in Novellara. The verdict of the Court of Reggio Emilia is expected in the evening. During last Friday's hearing, the Prosecutor's Office requested a life sentence for the girl's father, Shabbar Abbas, and for Nazia Shaheen, mother of the young Pakistani girl who is still at large. A request was also made for the recalculation of the sentence for uncle Danish Hasnain and the two cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq, recognizing generic mitigating circumstances for the three. The father of the murdered girl could make spontaneous statements before the judge goes into chambers to deliberate.

The testimony of Saman's brother

Fundamental to outlining the dynamics of the crime was the testimony given spontaneously in the courtroom by the victim's brother, Ali Heider who, assisted by the lawyer Valeria Miari, said he heard his father pronounce the word 'dig' at home, inviting then Saman's cousins ​​and uncle 'go behind the cameras', then worrying that this same concern would be adopted by their son, who was forced to stay at home so as not to be filmed. In fact, it was from the door that Heider would have witnessed the key scene of the crime. In front of the President of the Court Cristina Beretti, she recalled her uncle grabbing her sister by the neck to take her behind the greenhouse, together with her cousins. Version contested by the defense of the accused, due to the dark hour in which the event occurred and the poor lighting which would have made it impossible to recognize the faces of the protagonists.

A setback in the last stages of the trial was the declaration of unusability of the statements of the young Pakistani, who was heard at the time while still a minor without being registered in the register of suspects also as a guarantee for him. It was Saman's brother who reconstructed the last moments of the 18-year-old's life in the courtroom, from the fight at home over the chats with her boyfriend discovered by her father to the change of clothes in the bathroom. He wanted to dress Western, Saman. And a year and a half later, she was found buried in a hole.

The investigations

After the crime, Shabbar and his wife Nazia returned to Pakistan. The investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit of Reggio Emilia and of the Nor of the Guastalla Company, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Reggio Emilia, have made it possible to acquire elements in support of the alleged criminal responsibilities of the subjects, against whom the On 20 and 28 May 2021, a Precautionary Custody Order in prison was issued by the investigating judge.

The research carried out by the Carabinieri supported by the Service for International Police Cooperation of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police made it possible to confirm the presence of the victim's father in Pakistan where, on 15 November last year, he was arrested. The Pakistani Police Authorities, thanks to the activity carried out by the Immigration Expert of the Department of Public Security at the Italian Embassy in Islamabad, have executed the Red Notice – Interpol (arrest request for extradition purposes) inserted by the Service for International Police Cooperation – Interpol Division following the commission of the facts.

At the end of a long judicial proceeding, the Pakistani High Court on July 4th judged the extradition procedure against Shabbar Abbas to be applicable. On the basis of the judgment of the High Court, the Pakistani Government was given approval for the extradition of the arrested person, who was then transferred to Italy on 1 September.