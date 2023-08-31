In the images Shabbar Abbas, Saman’s father, leaving for Italy after his extradition. The man will arrive in the early hours of tomorrow morning at Ciampino airport from where, once the usual formalities have been completed, he will be handed over to the Penitentiary Police and taken to the Rome Prison pending his definitive transfer to an Emilian prison available to the Judicial Authority of Reggio Emilia. Personnel of the International Police Cooperation Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police together with the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit of the Reggio Emilia Provincial Command, coordinated by the Reggio Emilia Public Prosecutor’s Office directed by the Prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci, went to Pakistan today where took over the man held responsible, together with his wife Nazia Shaeen, his brother Hasnain Danish, his nephews Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq and Ijaz Ikram, for the murder of their daughter Saman which took place in Novellara on the night of 1 May 2021.