Saman, stopped the father and the mother disappeared. “Flee to Europe”

The case Saman may have come to a turning point. The father of the girl who disappeared in the night between April 30 and May 1, 2021 from Novellarawas arrested in Pakistan and the charge is of homocide. They stopped him in her village, on the outskirts of Mandi Bahauddin, in the Pakistani Punjab. She was alone, she did not oppose any resistence and when asked about the wife – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he shook his head: “It is returned to Europe“. To stop Shabbar Abbas, Saman’s father, were the agents of the local police on the orders of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Islamabad, i.e. the federal forces of order delegated two weeks ago to carry out the arrest warrant finalized provisional international to extradition.

“I killed herI did it for my dignity, for my honour”, he confided – continues the Corriere – Shabbar to his half-brother Zaman on June 6 last year during a chat Very animated. In between was Saman’s refusal for the pre-defined wedding with a guy from her country, while she was engaged to another. Against Shabbar the testimony of younger brother from Samanwhich in addition to the parents had also brought up the uncle Danish And two cousins, Nomanulhaq and Ikram. Are the five suspects for which the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office requested and obtained the arrest and also the referral to trial. Now the practice opens for the extraditionItaly’s hope is to have all the defendants present in the Chamber at the trial which will begin on February 10th.

Subscribe to the newsletter

