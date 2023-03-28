ISLAMABAD. The Islamabad magistrate has rejected the application for the release on bail of Shabbar Abbas, Saman’s father arrested in Pakistan in November and for whom Italy has requested his extradition. Prosecutor and Carabinieri of Reggio Emilia accuse him of the murder of his 18-year-old daughter, who died in Novellara on the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021, in competition with four other relatives including his wife Nazia Shaheen, the only one still on the run.

Saman would be murdered for refusing an arranged marriage from her family. Abbas’ extradition proceedings continue.