The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, sent his Pakistani counterpart and the competent local authorities the request for judicial assistance received from the Reggio Emilia Court of Assizes, in the context of the trial for murder and concealment of a dependent body, among others, from the parents of Saman Abbas, the Pakistani girl killed on 1 May 2021 in Novellara, in the province of Reggio Emilia, whose body was found in recent months in the countryside in the area.

Through diplomatic channels, the Keeper of the Seals has forwarded the rogatory letter to the Pakistani authorities with a request to ensure “promptly” a videoconference to allow the remote participation of Shabbar Abbas, detained in a Pakistani prison, in the hearings of the ongoing trial against him in Italy.