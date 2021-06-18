Saman Abbas, probative incident to fix the testimony of his minor brother. In the courtroom of Reggio Emilia confirms: “Killed by the Danish uncle”

The hearing of the 16-year-old brother of Saman, the Pakistani girl who disappeared on 30 April from Novellara, after saying no to an arranged Islamic marriage at home wanted by the family. The hearing, before the investigating judge, to crystallize the statements of the minor, considered a witness chive from the prosecutor, took place in the morning of today 18 June. For investigators, the 18-year-old Pakistani woman was killed and her body buried. The suspects for murder are 5, the parents, the uncle and two cousins, one of whom was arrested and extradited to Italy from France.

Saman’s brother previously told investigators that he had been uncle, Danish Hasnain, to kill his sister by strangling her. The minor entrusted to a protected structure due to the danger of retaliation, from which he tried to escape a few days ago, confirmed at the hearing that the material perpetrator of the crime would be his uncle Danish. The protected hearing in front of the investigating judge lasted just over two hours.

“Surely all the appropriate precautions have been taken by the judge to guarantee the minor serenity and avoid being intimidated by the environment”, said at his entrance in court the legal defense of the parents, Simone Servillo, who is trying to contact the couple after having activated contacts with the Pakistani consulate.

“It is a very delicate investigation. Being a minor, the requirements of maximum protection go far beyond the technical defense. You will understand my absolute silence”, says the lawyer Valeria Miari who legally assisted the minor this morning. The other cousin under investigation, Ikram Ijaz, the only one arrested in the affair, attended the hearing on video link from the Reggio Emilia prison where he has been detained since 9 June.