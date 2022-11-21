Some sources attest that the uncle of Saman Abbas, after the capture of the father of the young woman, decided to speak and indicate the place

Several sources attest that he would have been the uncle of Saman AbbasDanish Hasnain, to indicate to the investigators the exact point in which to dig.

It would seem, according to some rumors, that the man, who has been in prison in Reggio Emilia since his arrest on 22 September 2021 in Paris, has decided to speak after the capture of Shabbar in Pakistan. The latter is the father of Saman Abbas, until a few days ago he was still on the run.

Pakistan authorities have it stopped in his village, no trace instead of his wife Nazia. According to Shabbar, the woman returned to Europe.

In the last few hours, the news has emerged that, near the farmhouse in Novellara, those who could be human remains and which could belong to the 18-year-old Pakistani.

It will not be an easy task to recover them, as the chief prosecutor himself explained. The remains are still buriedare located near a dangerous building and therefore there is a risk of collapse.

Then, before you can proceed, you will have to wait for the Court of Assizes, as there is already a process running. The recovery of the remains will take place with a urgent probationary incident with an expert opinion from both parties. Before, therefore, the lawyers of the detainees.

Has there been a turning point a year and a half after the disappearance of Saman Abbas?

Saman Abbas disappeared on May 1, 2021. The 18-year-old Pakistani woman had refused to accept the marriage that his family had combined for her. She had a boyfriend and wanted to be free to live her love for her.

A decision the family could not accept, too great a disgrace.

Saman’s little brother confessed that after his father was handed over, it would have been his uncle Danish who took care of killing her, strangling her, together with the two cousins Ikram Ijiaz and Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq that held her down.

The Ris also arrived on the spot, who took care of secure the area.