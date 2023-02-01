Danish, Saman Abbas’ uncle asked to speak to the investigators: “It wasn’t me who killed her, I helped bury her”

He decided to break his uncle’s silence Saman Abbas. Danish has been in prison since his capture after the crime in Spain while trying to escape. And it was he who indicated the burial place and allowed the investigators to find the lifeless body of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl a year and a half after the events.

Danish has asked to be heard and gave his version of the facts. Saman Abbas’ uncle claims to didn’t take her life.

He said that that evening he received a call from his father Shabbar, but he was sleeping and did not answer. Soon after, he was woken up by the two cousins. He went with them to Saman’s house and saw his body, now lifeless. They blamed his mother Nazia, a version he himself never believed.

Thus, he helped the cousins ​​to bury her. Now he asks not to be accused in place of whoever really committed the crime, because Saman she did not die by his hand.

A version of events that will have to be proven and in which, it would seem that the investigators do not believe. The investigations, after the testimony of the little brother of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl, have always finger pointed at Danish. The boy said that it was his uncle who convinced the family to commit the crime and that he was then the one whomaterial executor.

Saman did not want to accept the arranged marriage, she had started a relationship with another boy and wanted to be free. A dishonor that the Abbas family could not forgive her and that it cost her her life.

In the meantime, the sentence is awaited for the hearing of theextradition to Italy of the father Shabbar, already postponed 8 times. While looking for mother Nazia, still a fugitive.

The next February 10th the trial will begin in Italy for the crime of the 18-year-old.