It will take a DNA analysis to be sure, but the body found about 500 meters from the house where Saman Abbas lived in all likelihood belongs to the 18-year-old Pakistani woman from Novellara who was killed for refusing an arranged marriage. The young woman’s uncle, Danish Hasnain, was the one who brought the carabinieri to the ruins of the former dairy, in a small and narrow room, accused of having physically committed the murder, on the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021.

Excavations on Saturday morning revealed the shape of the girl’s feet, knees and elbows. According to the documents of the investigation, the uncle, cousins ​​(Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq) and parents (Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen), all accused of the murder, had “swore on the Koran never to speak of the crime”. Cousin Ijaz revealed it to the magistrates. But Hasnain decided to speak. Some sources reveal that he made the decision after a visit to prison by a religious, while others claim that he did it to get a sentence discount, given that the evidence against him is different. According to the victim’s younger brother, he was the one who strangled Saman, and then hid her body with the help of her cousins.

In the documents there is also a chat in which, in the hours following the crime, Hasnain wrote to a woman: “We did a job well done”. The man had fled to France, where he was arrested and then extradited. He has always pleaded innocent. Shabar Abbas, Saman’s father, is currently detained in Islamabad, Pakistan.