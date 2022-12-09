A real turning point could be reached in the case of Saman Abbas: today the autopsy will be carried out on the body found in Novellara

The autopsy on the body found in Novellara is scheduled for today and which, with very high probability, belongs to Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old Pakistani who has been missing for about a year and a half.

Investigative sources have made it known that it is almost certain that the lifeless body belongs to Saman, as she was wearing the same clothes of the 18-year-old at the time of her disappearance and since her own anklet was found. But real certainty will come only after theDNA examination.

How did we arrive at a turning point after a year and a half of continuous research? To indicate the place of burial, it was lo uncle Danish, according to the prosecution, the material perpetrator of the crime. The man would have decided to speak after his father’s arrest in Pakistan Shabbar Abbas.

L’autopsy it had been postponed due to Covid, after some positive infections among those who should have carried out the tests on that lifeless body. The day has finally come and today, November 9, will be one very important date for the case of Saman Abbas.

The hearing of Saman Abbas’ father has been postponed

Meanwhile, news has arrived from Pakistan, which has raised several doubts. The hearing for the extradition of the father in Italy was postponed on a date to be established, due to theabsence of the judge. A judge who, according to the Pakistani court, is on vacation.

Are they trying to buy time to protect Shabbar? Even his mother Nazia is still a fugitive and she could be hiding in her country.

Saman Abbas was a beautiful 18 year old Pakistani girl. She had fallen in love with a boy and she wanted to be free. She didn’t want to give in to pre-defined wedding from his family. A decision, which according to the prosecution did not go down to his father. The latter would have planned everything, the deception of her daughter, the delivery to her uncle Danish and then the crime.

One of the two cousins, currently in prison, said who Saman Abbas is died suffocated by her uncle Danish, while he and his other cousin held her down. Now it will only be the autopsy a confirm or deny such testimony and to reveal the certain cause of death.