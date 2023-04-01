Saman Abbas’ uncle continues to reiterate that he has no involvement in the crime. His lawyer explained what he needed the shovels for that day

The uncle of Saman Abbas, Danish Hansnain, continues to claim that he did not end his granddaughter’s life. During the trial, assisted by an interpreter, he recounted what happened that day and explained why the surveillance cameras caught them with shovels in hand.

Saman Abbas did not want to accept the marriage arranged by her family, she trusted her parents and decided to return to Novellara. After her disappearance, the investigators immediately entered the register of suspects the uncle, the two cousins ​​and the mother and father. Saman’s body was found a year and a half after her disappearance, thanks to the indications of Danish.

However, the man continues to claim to don’t be the culprit of the crime. These are his statements before the judge:

The weather was bad that day and eight of the numerous greenhouses had to be closed manually. The raised sheets could only be moved, as well as with the pulley, with that sort of crowbar.

The words of Saman Abbas’ uncle’s lawyer

The shovels and the crowbar, according to the uncle of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman and according to her lawyer, that day they were for work. In defense of the man, the lawyer said:

It had been doubted that the three tools that my client and the other two defendants were holding, two shovels and a crowbar, could be used to carry out work. Danish explained how, instead, all the tools, including the last one, were useful for their use. In addition to the films, the best proof is the acts which show that the three of them that day (at different times from those represented by the film) had split up to go to the fields, each on their own way.

Saman Abbas’ uncle said he was staying that night sleepingwhen the two cousins ​​woke him up, telling him that something had happened.

Saman was gone and, according to them, had been mother Nazia. Danish has admitted to having attended the burial, but keeps reiterating that it wasn’t him.

It was Saman’s little brother, after the events, who pointed the finger at his uncle, telling the investigators that he had convinced his parents to punish his sister for the dishonor inflicted on the family.