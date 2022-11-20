It will not be easy or even quick to recover the remains found near the cottage of Saman Abbas’ family: the chief prosecutor speaks

After the news of the discovery of human remains near the family cottage of Saman Abbasspeaks the chief prosecutor of Reggio Emilia.

They could be from the 18-year-old Pakistani woman, but the procedure for recovering and analyzing those remains is neither easy nor quick. As explained by the chief prosecutor, until today the searches had been concentrated in different points and with different modes.

After an excavation carried out in a precise way, in a precise point, remains were found which could belong to a human being.

We are in a phase in which a penal action has already been exercised, so we are in front of the Corte d’Assise. In order for these remains to be recovered and analysed, special phases are needed which will already be activated on Monday through the request for a probative incident to the Assise Court. Particularly complex and difficult work awaits us in the next few days, because the depths and the place where these remains are located are rather problematic, from a structural point of view. Because we are in an area where there is a building in unsafe condition.

The remains are still buried

The Prosecutor then explained that the remains were not recovered, but that they are still buried. They can be recovered only after the request for a probative incident before the Court of Assizes. The appraisal will then take place in front of both sideswith the participation of suspects and defenders.

Obviously we also know how to do our job, so we will be able to safeguard the integrity of what we technically call exhibits.

Saman Abbas’ father arrested

The chances that these are the remains of Saman Abbas are very high. Since they are located near the cottage where the young woman lived with her family.

A few hours ago, the news of the capture of the father of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman also arrived. Shabbar Abbas was taken into custody by the Pakistani authorities. He revealed that his wife would be returning to Europe. Nazia is still fugitive.