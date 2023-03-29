New update from Pakistan, the judge has refused the request for the release on bail of the father of Saman Abbas. Shabbar therefore remains in prison, awaiting the next extradition hearing in Italy, postponed until tomorrow, Thursday 30 March.

Saman Abbas’s father’s lawyer had requested the release on bail and the postponement of the hearing for the end of April. But the Islamabad judge refused both requests. He will now have to decide on the extradition requested by Italy, which accuses him of death of his 18-year-old daughter.

After the crime, Saman’s parents fled to Pakistan. Her father was arrested by the local authorities, while her mother Nazia is still a fugitive. Under accusation and detained in Italy, there are also the uncle Danish and the two cousins.

Saman Abbas’ father will participate in the trial by video conference

Pending Pakistan’s decision, Italy has requested the presence of Shabbar in video conference during the trial for the disappearance of the young Pakistani woman. The man had initially refused, but according to the latest legal statements, he would changed my mind. She continues to repeat that he is not the culprit and to point the finger at her daughter’s boyfriend and the Italian authorities.

Saman Abbas had returned to her family, after her mother had promised her that she would help her and return her documents so that she could live her life. But since her return to Novellara, she Saman has disappeared. After a year and a half, thanks to the indications of uncle Danish, his body was foundburied near an old farmhouse, not far from the family home.

Danish, indicated by the 18-year-old’s little brother as the instigator of the crime, it was said foreign to the facts. He said he was woken up at night by the two cousins, when Saman was already dead. He admitted to having attended the burialbut continues to point the finger at his mother Nazia.