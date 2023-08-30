Pakistan has given the go-ahead for the delivery of Saman Abbas’ father to the Italian authorities: “He will arrive on a charter plane”

Two years after the disappearance of Saman Abbas and after the Italian struggle to bring his father back to Italy, some relieving news arrived. Pakistan’s interior minister has granted the extradition of Shabbar Abbas.

The confirmation came from an official source, the father of Saman Abbas will be brought back to Italy with a charter plane. The man’s lawyer presented an application to the High Court of Islamabad and after the hearing, which was held yesterday, no suspension order was issued. The same source confirmed that “Shabbar will be handed over to the Italian authorities.” A victory that came after months and months of postponed hearings in Pakistan.

The father of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl is accused of his crime, along with his wife Naziaat the uncle Danish and ai two cousins. The uncle and the cousins ​​are in custody in Italy, while the mother is still fugitive. No one knows where the woman is and if anyone is protecting her.

Saman Abbas disappeared from Novellara on May 1, 2021. She had returned to her family after her mother Nazia’s promise. She didn’t want to accept the pre-defined wedding and the woman had made her believe that she would help her get her papers back so she could live her life. But according to the indictment, it was a well-studied trap, Saman never came out of that house.

Saman Abbas found lifeless after the indications of his uncle Danish

After a year and a half the authorities, thanks to the indications of uncle Danish, have found the body of the girl near an abandoned farmhouse in Novellara, not far from the family home. According to the autopsy, the young woman is died by strangulation.

A punishment for dishonoring his family. Immediately the accusations, also thanks to the testimony of his little brother, fell on the family and in particular on his uncle Danish, the instigator of the crime and the one to whom the parents would have handed over Saman. The man, however, continues to claim to be innocent and to tell that he was woken up in the middle of the night by the two cousins, when his niece was already dead and that he had only witnessed the burial.