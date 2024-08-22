Saman Abbas, the mother arriving in Italy from Pakistan

It was May 31st when the mother of Saman Abbasthe eighteen year old killed in Novellara, was arrested in Pakistan. Today, after just over two months, Nazia Shaheen is arriving in Italy with a scheduled landing in Fiumicino after 2 pm, after a stopover in Istanbul. Then he will go to prison.

Nazia Shaheen51 years old, was sentenced tolife imprisonment from the Assize Court of Reggio Emilia, for the‘murder of the daughteraccused by the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri. She had been a fugitive since May 1, 2021, the day she returned home from Novellara. After her arrest, she gave her consent to extradition. A year ago, her husband was handed over to Italy, Shabbos Abbas, he too was sentenced to life imprisonment in the first instance.

Saman Abbas, the mother in Italy. Nordio: “Extradition is a fundamental step forward”

“With the extradition of the mother of Saman AbbasNazia Shaheen, arriving in Italy today after being arrested in Pakistan following an international arrest warrant, a fundamental step forward is taken towards the path of justice for the young eighteen-year-old of Pakistani origins barbarically killed on May 1, 2021″. This was stated in a note by the Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio. The woman, sentenced to life imprisonment with a first-instance sentence by the Assize Court of Reggio Emilia together with her husband, had been a fugitive since May 1, 2021, the day she returned to her homeland after the murder of her daughter. After months of requests and waiting, the government of Islamabad has accepted the request of the Ministry of Justice for the woman’s extradition to Italy.

“This is a result – he adds North – the result of an intense and fruitful collaboration between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which represents an efficient example of institutional synergy at the service of the jurisdiction”. “On behalf of the Italian government – concludes the minister – I would like to thank the Pakistani authorities for having understood the importance for our country of ensuring a full response of justice for a crime that has shocked our consciences”.