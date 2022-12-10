The first examinations on the body of Saman Abbas showed a cut in the throat: the 18-year-old Pakistani may not have suffocated to death

Yesterday, December 9, an autopsy was carried out on the body found in Novellara. By now it is almost certain that it is Saman Abbaseven if the definite proof of the DNA has not yet arrived.

The coroner has made terrible discoveries in the Labanof laboratory in Milan. Pakistani 18 year old would be horribly dieda throat cut.

The exams were carried out within theevidentiary incident decided by the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia, before both parties.

Further histological examinations of the tissues will now be necessary. The purpose, according to what has been explained, is to understand whether Saman Abbas lost his life for that throat cut or if, all the same, he was killed inflicted after death.

It was a death that happened in an atrocious way. From this first examination, albeit partial but important, it follows that the killing of the girl did not take place as imagined up to now.

These are the words of the lawyer of the union of Islamic communities in Italy. Riziero Angeletti wanted to highlight that Saman Abbas could don’t choke to death, as one of his cousins ​​has led to believe to this day. But in a much more cruel way, slaughtered from his own family.

They will only be other exams to shed light on one of the cases that marked the Italian news.

Saman Abbas and the discovery of the body near the cottage

After a year and a half, a turning point has finally been reached. But how? Following the arrest of Saman Abbas’ father in Pakistan, uncle Danish decided to talk. He would have been the one to lead the investigators to that old farmhouse.

In addition to the other autopsy tests and the queen DNA test, thecourt hearing of Shabbar Abbas for theextradition to Italy and the discovery of his mother Nazia, still a fugitive.