New details emerged during the trial Saman Abbas, the eighteen year old Pakistani girl who disappeared from Novellara and was found lifeless after a year and a half. During the last hearing, the 500 pages drawn up by the experts who analyzed the girl’s lifeless body and the place where she was buried were examined.

According to the tests carried out, the hole to hide Saman Abbas would have been excavated six times. And the eighteen-year-old Pakistani girl would have been buried at a later date, some time after the crime. This means that the person or people that you have put up with your life, they may have preserved the body somewhere else and that they might have premeditated its end a long time ago.

Shabbar would have been moved

During the hearing, Father Shabbar was apparently moved listening to the medical examiner’s reconstruction. And yes it would beand refused to see photos of his daughter’s body. The man, extradited from Pakistan a few weeks ago, continues to declare himself innocent and to ask for justice for the crime of his daughter. Shabbar Abbas is accused of ordering the “punishment” of Saman, following the dishonor against the family. The eighteen year old he didn’t want to accept the arranged marriage with a cousin. Together with him, his two cousins, his uncle Danish and his mother Nazia, also ended up on trial. She is the latter still at large.

The words of the medical examiner on the lifeless body of Saman Abbas

There were at least six times when material was introduced into the tomb before the body was hidden. But we cannot know how long it took this stratigraphic sequence to form. The body was not inserted into the grave immediately after the end of the excavation operations, but at a later time.

It was Uncle Danish who led the investigators in finding his niece. After a year and a half after her disappearance, Saman Abbas was found buried in a hole near a old farmhouse in Novellaranot far from what was the family home.