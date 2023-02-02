Saman Abbas’ uncle says he is innocent, he told his version of events: the video he shows while leading the investigators

An exclusive video on the case of Saman Abbas it was broadcast by Rai. It dates back to the day of the discovery of the lifeless body of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl and shows her uncle Danish indicating the precise point to the investigators.

A few days before the start of the trial, the man decided to break his silence. He asked to be heard to give his version of the facts. Since the disappearance of Saman Abbas and following the testimony of his little brother, the agents have referred to the man as thematerial perpetrator of the crime. The one who had convinced the 18-year-old’s parents to punish her for the dishonor inflicted on her family.

Saman didn’t want to give in to that pre-defined weddingshe had fallen in love with another boy and wanted to be free.

Danish has been in prison since the day of his capture, he had tried to escape, but was arrested in Spain. Today, the uncle claims to be extraneous to the crime and says that the two cousins ​​have indicated her as the culprit mother Nazia.

He told investigators that that night he had received several calls from his father Shabbar, but believing he was drunk, he had decided not to answer. Shortly after, the two cousins ​​showed up in his room, asking him to go with them, because someone had lost their life.

They needed to burying help Saman’s body and they kept saying it was the mother.

The words of Saman Abbas’ uncle to the investigators

I don’t want to have a conviction for the one who killed Saman.

I saw Saman’s body, I kissed her forehead. I wanted to go to Shabbar’s house with the body in my arms, but the cousins ​​stopped me because there were cameras and they said that my niece had been killed by Shabbar’s wife. In the abandoned house there was already a shovel to dig the grave, they asked me to accompany them to help them dig, but I couldn’t because I was sick. I cried out of sorrow, at one point I walked away because I couldn’t watch them bury her. After I tell these things I will never be able to go back to Pakistan because the men of Shabbar would have me killed.

However, the investigators they don’t believe the version of events given by Danish. Next February 10 will start the process for the case of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl.

Italy awaits the extradition of the father from Pakistan, even if by now the doubts that it could happen are becoming more and more common. The Shabbar hearing was already postponed nine times. And the question is: “Is this a strategy to free him so he can escape and become a fugitive again?”

The exclusive video of Rai:

https://www.rainews.it/video/2023/02/lo-zio-di-saman-abbas-guida-i-carabinieri-ecco-dov-sepolta-mia-nipote—video-612b48ab-b681-4a2f- 942d-0c7e624ba238.html