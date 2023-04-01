The educator didn’t trust Saman Abbas’ boyfriend because he had lied to her: “I just wanted to make sure you were okay. He knew”

The process for the disappearance of Saman Abbas continues and several elements have already emerged.

In the classroom, the voice of the 18-year-old Pakistani blared from the loudspeakers. His last words before disappearing for over a year and a half.

One of his own was heard before the Corte Di Assise in Reggio Emilia latest postssent through Instagram, to his educator. The latter is one of her witnesses, together with her colleagues.

The conversation between Saman Abbas and the educator

The woman asks her why she decided to return to Novellara with her family, he could not understand. He points out that she would have understood the choice to go to her boyfriend, but not to go to her parents.

But Saman promises her that he would tell her everything: “In a few days I’ll get the documents, now I’ve asked my dad that I want to buy a cell phone because I’m using my mom’s… then I’ll take the sim… I’ll tell you everything later”.

“I want to tell you everything but not now”. The educator tries to understand the reason for her choice, informs her that her boyfriend is always looking for her and also underlines that she doesn’t trust him. At that point Saman tells her that her cell phone is in Saqib’s hands and swears that it’s not her fault, again promising that he will tell her everything.

The conversation resumed the next day. The educator looks for her, but Saman tells her that she is unwell. She had the fever and hadn’t eaten for days.

At that point the woman advises her to change social media passwords, because the boy could read his messages. She reiterates that she doesn’t trust him, because she knew where she was, but she hadn’t told him. She just wanted to make sure the young girl was okay.

I don’t trust him, sorry. You know I care about you and he made fun of me. I was worried about you and he knew where you were.

The next day, he writes back to Saman, no receives no response.

Even in the classroom, the educator explained why she never trusted Saman Abbas’ boyfriend. He was in control of the girl, he knew she was in a delicate situation and there forced to flee.