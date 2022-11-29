The chief prosecutor of Reggio Emilia explains the conditions of the body recovered last Sunday: it is almost certain that it is Saman Abbas

The prosecutor of Reggio Emilia, Gaetano Calogero Paci, explained that the body recovered in Novellara, which probably belongs to Saman Abbasappeared “substantially intact”.

Despite being at a depth of three meters and despite a year and a half having passed, it would seem that it is well preserved. Not only that, the prosecutor said that wore the same clothes of the day of his disappearance.

An element that would already confirm that it is precisely the eighteen-year-old Pakistani, but the overwhelming proof will only be the DNA. The body was taken away late Sunday evening from the Green Cross and taken to the University of Milan where it will be subjected to all necessary tests. The goal is also to understand, through the autoptic examination, the certain cause of death.

Now it is a question of verifying the integrity of the internal organs because autopsy-type investigations will be carried out through and on them to understand exactly the identity of the body itself. The context in which the body was found and also some peculiar elements already allow us to formulate a probability of identification, but the queen test is that of DNA.

Saman Abbas and other found items

According to the first information that emerged, it would seem that during the excavations they were also found cigarette butts, pieces of tissue and two bottles. The objects will be analyzed.

It would also seem certain by now the news that ad direct the investigators, it was uncle Danish. The man would have decided to speak out after the arrest of Saman Abbas’ father.

Shabbar was stopped by Pakistan authorities and has already appeared before the judge. The parent keeps repeating that his daughter she is alive and, regarding his wife, he stated that she returned to Europe. Nazia is the only one among the five suspects still a fugitive.

The place where the body was found is located approx 700 meters from the house where the family lived.