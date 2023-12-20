The Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia condemned the parents of Saman Abbas and his uncle Danish, while the two cousins ​​were acquitted and freed

The Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia issued the sentence in the case of Saman Abbasthe 18 year old found dead in Novellara a year and a half after her disappearance.

The parents of Saman Abbas, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen (the only one still at large) were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime of crime, with only one aggravating circumstance. Instead they were acquitted of the charge of killing a corpse. Uncle Danish did it sentenced to 14 years in prison, without aggravating circumstances. He was accused of having hidden the body of his 18-year-old niece, but the judge granted general mitigating circumstances and a shortened sentence, with a reduction of one third of the sentence. Instead they were two cousins ​​acquitted Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq and Ikram Ijaz. Cleared of all charges and released.

No compensation against Saman Abbs' younger brother and her boyfriend Saqib, both civil parties in the trial. The only compensation granted were to the associations against violence against women, 25 thousand euros each, to the Islamic ones, 10 thousand euros, to the Union of Lower Reggio Municipalities, 30 thousand euros and to the Municipality of Novellara, 50 thousand euros.

Saman Abbas, the lawyers of the parents and boyfriend after the sentence

The lawyers of the 18-year-old's parents, after the sentence, said they were confused and difficult to resolve'accept the sentence of their clients.

We don't understand why they were sentenced to life imprisonment. We must read the reasons for the sentence. There are three hypotheses. Or the Court held that Shabbar and his wife are the perpetrators of the crime, but I think this is impossible. Or they may have believed that they are the instigators. Or that they participated in the moment Danish killed Saman. Shabbar did not welcome the ruling. He has always declared himself uninvolved in his daughter's crime.

The lawyer of Saman Abbas' boyfriend also chose to make his own statements at the end of the hearing. He expressed his displeasure over the refusal of compensation to civil parties, because his client's life still has legal battles ahead. Barbara Iannuccelli also said she was confused about the sentencing. Life imprisonment for the parents but 14 years for the perpetrator of the crime.