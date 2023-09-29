The experts appointed by the Court of Reggio Emilia found no traces of DNA from the family members on the body and clothes of Saman Abbas

No trace of the DNA of his parents, uncle and two cousins Saman Abbas, on the body and clothing of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl. This is what emerged after the assessments carried out by the team of experts appointed by the Court of Reggio Emilia.

Saman Abbas disappeared from Novellara in May 2021 and was found after about a year and a half buried near an old farmhouse in Novellara, not far from the family home.

According to the medical examiner, the 18-year-old died due to “Mechanical asphyxia due to fracture of the hyoid bone, presumably from strangulation with bare hands”. The tests also revealed that the hole was dug at six different times and that the young woman’s body was buried at a later time, after the crime. He or those who broke Saman’s life, may therefore have premeditated and planned all for days.

Five family members ended up on trial: the uncle Danishthe two cousins Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq and Ijaz Ikra and the two parents, Shabbar Abbas And Nazia. The latter is the only one still at large.

Saman Abbas’ father cries in court

The father was extradited to Italy, from Pakistan, just a few weeks ago. During the hearing, at the sight of the images of the remains of his daughter, he is burst into tears. The man’s lawyer continues to reiterate his innocence and to ask for justice on behalf of his client.

According to the accusation, he was the one who ordered the murder of his daughter to her uncle Danish, due to the dishonor that Saman had inflicted on the family. The 18-year-old didn’t want to consent to the arranged marriage with a Pakistani cousin. She wanted to be free and live her life.

Experts said the girl’s body was very compromised and that theexhumation was complicated.