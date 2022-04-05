Macabre discoveries in the Modena area: is it Saman?

Saman Abbas’ case may have come to a turning point. A plastic bag with a skull and small bone fragments human. The accidental finding by an asparagus collector was followed shortly after by that of a bone about 12 centimeters long. The second find was found by a woman who lives in the area and who, shocked, said: “You can see that it was cleanly sawn”. The carabinieri of Maranello, the investigative unit of Modena and the Ris of Parma arrived at the site who, a short distance from the first findings, also found fragments of a scarf and of a sweaterequally useful elements for the investigation.

Saman Abbas: very serious accusations against the family

Human remains will soon be tested for DNA on the remains, to be compared with that of some people who have disappeared in the area. They will be right the Ris di Parma to perform the comparison. Everyone thinks above all of Saman Abbas, the eighteen year old Pakistani who mysteriously disappeared a year ago from Novellara (Reggio Emilia). According to the accusatory hypothesis, the girl was killed by her family for opposing her marriage, “arranged” by her relatives according to the tradition of her people. The investigation into five people for murder and killing of bodies was recently closed. Already last December skull remains were found in a river and Saman’s little brother had told investigators that he had heard a cousin say: “Let’s tear it into a thousand pieces, throw it in Guastalla, where there is a river”.

The other hypotheses about missing persons

However, the place of discovery is quite far from Novellara and, since Saman’s murder would have occurred in full lockdown, it would have been difficult for its perpetrators to move without being noticed. Therefore, the hypothesis that the remains may belong to other people and not necessarily girls should not be excluded: in the list of those missing in the Modena area there are also the 22-year-old Alessandro Venturelli (disappeared from Sassuolo on 5 December 2020) and the 79-year-old Silvana Covili (disappeared from Pavullo in November 2021).

