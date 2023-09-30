Listening to Saman Abbas’ boyfriend in the courtroom during the trial, the boy spoke of the nine days he spent in Rome

During the process of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who disappeared and was later found lifeless in Novellara, her boyfriend was interviewed. Saqib Ayub said he had met the girl on Tik Tok, he had confided to him that he was afraid of her and had asked him to alert the police if he was not able to hear from her for a few days. Which the young man then did on May 4, 2021.

Saqib Ayub he declared in court that Saman Abbas herself had once told him that his father had been the instigator of a crime. The perpetrators were two relatives and a man of African origins, who later ended up in prison.

The last time I heard from Saman she was worried. She told me that her mother was walking around the room. Once she received a call on her mother Nazia’s Instagram profile from a man who, according to her, was her uncle Danish.

For nine days the two were together in Rome. Once with the permission of the community, the others however, the boy admitted, secretly since Saman He wasn’t allowed to go out.

Saman came to Rome, I told her to come because I worked there. We spent 9 days during which we decided to get married. I bought my wedding suit and asked my mother to have hers come from Pakistan for her.

Ayub also admitted to having sent”fake messages” on Saman’s phone, even though they were together, to make the community believe that he too was looking for her.

We wanted to get married quickly, otherwise she would have returned to the community and it would have been difficult. But she had to get her passport, which was necessary for the wedding. We decided together that she had to go home to get it.

The next to be heard in the courtroom will be Brother of the 18 year old, who has now become an adult. For the prosecution he is the key witness, the one who immediately indicated his uncle Danish as the instigator of his sister’s crime. The boy currently lives in a protected structure.