Saman Abbas: according to the lawyer of the Penelope association, it will take at least 15 days of careful excavations to recover the remains found

During the last episode of the TV show Who has seenBarbara Iannuccelli was a guest, the lawyer of the Penelope association, who has always been a civil party in the case of Saman Abbas.

A few days ago, the authorities found gods human remains near a farmhouse in Novellara. Indiscretions state that it was uncle Danish, after the arrest of Shabbar, who confessed. But she hasn’t arrived yet no official confirmation to about.

The chances that those remains belong to the young Pakistani eighteen year old are very high. But as the lawyer explained, it won’t be easy retrieve and analyze them.

The roof of the structure is in danger, recovering those remains will be difficult and delicate. If the body had been in a sack it would have been easier. There is an archaeologist who has been appointed and who will slowly proceed with the excavation. The soil at that point is very clayey.

According to Barbara Iannuccelli, the body looks whole, so not in pieces as everyone expected. And it is very likely that it will take at least 15 days to be able to get it out.

The suspects for the crime of Saman Abbas

The chief prosecutor had already explained what the procedure would be. The request for an urgent probate incident, then the ok from the Court of Assizes and a delicate job, due to theunsafe building.

Once the remains have been recovered, the DNA comparisonto establish whether that is really the body of Saman Abbas and it will then be the autopsy, however, to identify the causes of death.

There are four suspects who are currently in custody for his crime. Uncle Danish and the two cousinsimprisoned in Italy e the father Shabbar, arrested in Pakistan. No trace instead of the mother Naziastill a fugitive.

The Penelope association has issued an appeal. They want the woman, mother of Saman Abbas, to be present at the trial and for her to come then captured. Because it was she who convinced her to go home, it was she who laughed and joked with her daughter, while she delivered her executioners into her hands.