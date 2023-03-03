The hope that Saman Abbas’ father will be able to return to Italy is now fading. The hearing was postponed once again

The hearing on the extradition of the father of Saman Abbas it was postponed again. Pakistan has made it known that the magistrate was absent because he was forced to intervene after the collapse of a bridge.

A yet another postponement which did not surprise Italy at all. Is this a strategy to eventually have Shabbar Abbas released under Pakistani law? There are so many doubts.

The hearing on the extradition of Saman Abbas’ father has already been postponed 11 times, each time with a different excuse. Absent judge or defense lawyer who did not appear in the courtroom.

On 9 March in the Pakistani classrooms, in addition to the extradition to Italy, also the bail request by the defense. What will happen? By now the hope of having him in the Italian courtrooms is fading. Shabbar keeps repeating, through his lawyer, to be innocent and not knowing where his wife Nazia is today still a fugitive.

Saman Abbas’ father points the finger at his boyfriend

The man pointed his finger against her daughter’s boyfriend and against the Italian authorities, who he believed forced Saman to stay in a protected community. But instead it was the 18-year-old Pakistani a ask for help. She was afraid of her family and didn’t want to accept the arranged marriage. A dishonor, which according to her accusation, her parents would not have forgiven her.

Meanwhile, the process in Italy. Uncle Danish has already been heard, who admitted that he helped the two cousins ​​to dispose of the lifeless body of his niecebut reiterated that he was not the one who committed the crime, despite the fact that everyone considers him the instigator.

He said he was woken up at night, after Saman was already dead and that the two cousins ​​told him that his mother Nazia had done it. How much truth is there in her words? The 18-year-old’s body was found after a year and a half, thanks to the indications of her uncle Danish.

Saman Abbas deserves justiceits story marked the Italian news.