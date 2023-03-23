Saman Abbas, the uncle: “It wasn’t me, they wanted to kill me too”

On March 10, the prosecutors and carabinieri of Reggio Emilia questioned the uncle of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old girl killed by her family in Novellara between April 30 and May 1, 2021. Danish Hasnain stated that he was not the one who killed the nephew and that his family wanted to kill him too. He brings it back Republic.

“I think they called me because they wanted to kill me because of my good relationship with Saman, I agreed about his relationship with Saqib. Then I don’t know why they didn’t kill me,” said the 32-year-old, on trial in Reggio Emilia, together with his two cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq and Saman’s parents.

“Come to think of it, the hole was too big for a single person and the others framed me because they knew I was speaking,” the accused, defended by the lawyer Liborio Cataliotti, recorded. Excerpts from the interrogation were reported by local newspapers.

It was Danish who allowed investigators to find Saman’s body, during an inspection, a year and a half after her death. On that occasion, the 18-year-old’s uncle revealed some details. It was his cousins ​​who called him, saying that “there had been a quarrel and the dead man had escaped”.

Then, once he arrived in front of the house, he explained that he had seen Saman dead, “lying down with a strange, narrow neck. I started screaming loudly, cursing everyone, crying and passed out. When I woke up, the two held me up and gave me some water”.

As he explains again Rep, sAccording to Danish, who according to the prosecution is the material executor of the murder, “the two took her, one by the legs and one by the arms”. Then “they put the body in front of the farmhouse, where I had already shown you and went to get the shovels there near the greenhouses. They asked me for a hand but I didn’t feel like it, I only moved the earth to the side of the hole with my bare hands. Then I went back to Saman and kept crying and talking to her.” Finally, Saman’s uncle said that his cousins ​​had clearly told him that Saman was killed by his mother.