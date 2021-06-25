Saman Abbas disappeared, excavations and searches in the province of Reggio Emilia. First findings: molecular dogs locate a precise point in a greenhouse

The search for the body of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared for almost two months from Novellara, in the Bassa Reggiana, who according to investigators was killed by her family for refusing an Islamic arranged marriage and for the “wrong” love for a boy relatives did not approve. Also put into action a bobcat, in the morning, on a specific portion close to the greenhouse 4b of the agricultural area of ​​Novellara, where the family of Saman, the seventh starting from the house of the Abbas family.

The electrometer would have given feedback in that well-defined area. And at the same point, the molecular dogs would also have signaled the presence of something. Then, under the coordination of the Novellara carabinieri, we began to dig with the bobcat.

The Saman’s 16-year-old brother, heard in court on June 18, had indicated a few days ago a delimited area to the magistrates where the killer uncle would have buried her, investigated together with her two cousins, parents and two aunts, for premeditated murder, concealment of a corpse and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the results of the investigations scheduled in these days are awaited, with the appointment of a specific technical consultant, on the smartphone of Ikram Ijaz, one of the two investigated cousins ​​and the only one arrested in the affair, currently in prison in Reggio Emilia after being extradited from France on June 9th.