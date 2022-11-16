Saman Abbas, the father was arrested in Pakistan for defrauding a compatriot

The father from Saman Abbasthe girl Pakistani disappearance Well yes he assumes that she was killed between 30 April and 1 May 2021, in Novellara di Reggio Emilia, was arrested in Pakistan. The news was given by the Rete4 television program “Quarto Grado”. especially theman is accused of defrauding a fellow countryman worth $ 20,000.

September in an exclusive service by Anna Boiardi had shown live the man while he participated to one church service in Mandi Bahauddin district. While a few days ago Maria Jose He mowsdirector of the second division of Interpol, ha issued an order of national capture against the parents of the young in Pakistan. It was always Quarto Grado who gave the news”.

The return to Pakistan of the parents of Saman Abbas

From a reconstruction of the facts the father and the motherNazia Shaheen, by Saman Abbas they returned home the day after disappearance of daughter and fugitives following thearrest of uncle Danish Hasnaindeemed thematerial perpetrator of the crimeand gods cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaqthat after being arrested are in prison in Reggio Emilia.

Furthermore, “Quarto Grado” makes it known by sources from Punjab Police(region where Shabbar Abbas fled and lives with his wife Nazia) the Italian police would have sent a request to investigate about the case of his daughter’s death in Italy. At the moment there is no formal request made by Italy.

So towards the father of Saman Abbas yes proceeds only by fraudbut the Pakistani police say that if there are official steps from Italy, Shabbar Abbas will be questioned and also blamed for the death of his daughter Saman.

A little over a month after Saman’s disappearance, her father confessed to the crime during a phone call to a relative in Italy. “I killed mine daughter“, Shabbar Abbas said on June 8, 2021, by which time he had fled to Pakistan. The conversation is in the records of the trial against the family members which will begin in February.

