Shabbar, father of Saman Abbas, continues to reiterate his innocence: “I did not kill my daughter”. For his brother it was Uncle Danish

The hearings in the trial continue Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who disappeared in Novellara and was found lifeless after a year and a half. There are 5 accused for the crime, the father Shabbar, the uncle Danish, the two cousins ​​and the mother Nazia. She is the only one still at large, the woman has lost track of her.

The father, however, was extradited from Pakistan and transferred to Italy. He is accused of having ordered his daughter’s crime, to punish her after the dishonor to their culture. Saman had met a boy and she wanted to be free. She didn’t want to accept that arranged marriage.

Saman Abbas’ brother against family

The brother is the key witness in the trial, he has already been heard by the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia. The boy pointed the finger at his uncle, saying that it was Danish who took his sister’s life, while their mother stood by and watched. He confessed that he hadn’t said anything for fear of ending up like Saman. But today, the brother is tired and has decided to put an end to everything, revealing every truth.

During testimony, he explained that he followed and spied on Saman at the behest of his family, because he had been taught that his sister’s behavior was wrong. Only now does he realize what showing the photo of the kiss between the girl and her boyfriend really meant. She has condemned his sister.

Shabbar keeps repeating that he is innocent

Father Shabbar was heard in the courtroom, the man continues to claim to be innocenthe would never hurt his daughter.

I didn’t kill my daughter, I never wanted to kill her. But I am sure of one thing, the murder occurred within a family context.

Saman Abbas passed away, as established by the autopsy, for mechanical asphyxia from strangulation. She was then buried in a hole near an old farmhouse in Novellara, not far from what was the family home and found a year and a half after her crime.