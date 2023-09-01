Saman case, the extradited father Shabbar is in prison in Italy. He will be transferred to Emilia Romagna for the trial

Shabbar Abbas landed in the night at Ciampino. The man, accused of the murder of his daughter Saman which took place in 2021 in Novellara, in the province of Reggio Emilia, was extradited from Pakistan in Italy. The man traveled aboard an Air Force Falcon 900.

Disembarked from the plane – during the flight he didn’t say a word – Shabbar Abbas, taken over by the Ciampino polaria, was transferred to a Roman prison pending the definitive translation into an Emilia prison at the disposal of the judicial authority of Reggio Emilia.

For Saman’s death, his uncle and two cousins ​​are already on trial in Reggio Emilia, while his father participated in the most recent hearings via video link from Islamabad prison: his arrest dates back to last November. The mother is still on the run.

Saman, the prosecutor of Reggio Emilia: “The unexpected extradition of Father Shabbar means that our system is credible”

The extradition of Saman’s father, Shabbar Abbasrepresents “an example of perfect functionality and also of credibility of the Italian judicial and institutional system“ said the prosecutor of Reggio Emilia Gaetano Calogero Paci in the press conference after the arrival at Ciampino. “It means that the Italian judicial system enjoys credibility even in a country like Pakistan“said Paci, recalling the great difficulties of the procedure. “As Minister Nordio recalled yesterday, it took place in the total absence of bilateral legislation of reference between the two countries, which could serve as a basis of support for international discussions on judicial cooperation with Pakistan”.

The approach to be followed had to be “based on what is defined international courtesywhich needs concrete behaviour, of men capable of understanding the meaning of this approach with a country which is characterized by a legal system completely different from ours and a completely different value system. The difficulties were far greater than the concrete expectation of obtaining results”. The whole procedure had referrals, “stumbles, stop and go, that they did not give hope of a result with all in all fast times“.

