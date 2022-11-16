Quarto Grado heard the news from the Pakistan police. Saman Abbas’ father was arrested, but not for his murder

The news was given by the journalist of Fourth Degree, who allegedly learned it from the Punjab Police. The father of Saman Abbas, Shabbar Abbas, was allegedly arrested in Pakistan for fraud. We are talking about a figure of about 20 thousand dollars.

The man has been on the run since April 30, 2021, when he fled from Novellara and took refuge in Pakistan. He is accused by Italy for the disappearance and the alleged crime of his 18-year-old daughter Saman Abbas.

No news on the other hand about the girl’s wife and mother, Nazia Shaheen. It would seem, according to reports, that Pakistan is awaiting an official request from the Italian authorities, to be able to interrogate Shabbar also on the alleged crime of the young woman. It could come to one turning point of the case. Case that, after a year, it still is unsolved.

The lifeless body of the 18-year-old Pakistani is not never been found. A story that marked the history of crime. A sunny and beautiful girl, who didn’t want to give in to the obligation of an arranged marriage. A girl who disobeyed her family and their culture. She had fallen in love with a young man and wanted her documents for her a free life.

A request that, according to the investigation, would not have gone down to the father.

Surveillance video from the night of the disappearance shows Saman walking with her mother and father towards him uncle Danish. The two parents are then seen returning alone. What happened to the girl?

The story of Saman Abbas’ cousin to a cellmate

To tell the “truth”, it was one of two cousins who is currently in prison. He vented to a cellmate, but the authorities took the statements very cautiously. It will be necessary to understand how credible they can be.

The man is in prison, as are his other cousin and uncle Danish. They were caught on the run. He has blamed ShabbarSaman’s father.

According to his account, he would have implemented the plan and handed it over to his uncle Danish. He would later take her life, while he and her other cousin held her down. Finally, she would cut her body into pieces and have him thrown into the Po.