New details emerge about the tragic death of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old of Pakistani origin who disappeared at the end of May in circumstances still to be fully clarified: the mother, who according to the investigators’ reconstructions would have asked her daughter’s uncle and cousins ​​to “punish” her for having opposed an arranged marriage, with the complicity of her father, he would have sent her a “trap” text message to get her home in December, when Saman had left.

“Please make yourself heard, come home. We are dying. Come back, we will do as you tell us ”the text of the sms reported by Journal of Reggio. According to what the local newspaper reveals, the message dates back to the period in which Saman was in a protected community after denouncing his parents, who wanted to force their daughter to choose the future husband and celebrate the arranged marriage in Pakistan. Saman had returned home to Novellara (Reggio Emilia) on 22 April, but it is not clear how much that message contributed to her return.

The girl’s mother is being investigated together with her father Shabbar – both fugitives, they would find themselves in Pakistan – for premeditated murder in competition together with her uncle Danish Hasnain, believed to be the material perpetrator of the crime, and her cousins ​​Nomanulhaq (fugitive, presumed in Europe, with his uncle) and Ikram Ijaz, now in prison in Reggio Emilia, the only one arrested after being arrested in France and extradited last May 28 while trying to reach Spain.

Questioned by the police, the young man said he “has nothing to do with the disappearance of Saman Abbas”. The 28-year-old is among the protagonists of the video taken by the surveillance cameras on April 29, while with two shovels, a bucket containing a blue bag and a crowbar, he went off into the fields to return two hours later. With him were his uncle and the other cousin.