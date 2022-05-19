Where is Saman Abbas’ body located and what did his 5 family members really do? We are looking for the answers to the mystery of the young Pakistani woman

The judge for the preliminary hearing on the alleged murder of Saman Abbashas decided on the indictment of his five family members: his uncle Danish, the two cigini and the two parents Nazia and Shabbar.

Investigations focus on video clips of the surveillance cameras, which since the moment of the disappearance of the young Pakistani, have caused all the suspicious about the family.

Police searches have always focused on the area, which has been fully controlled. But Saman Abbas’s body is not never been found.

None of the five involved were thought to have a means of getting the 18-year-old’s lifeless body out of the area. During the last episode of the television program Quarto Grado, however, a new video appeared, which would have taken the Quad of Saman’s younger brother. The means, in the days following the story, is completely disappeared from radar and now new suspects have arisen. They may have used that very four-wheeled vehicle, capable of traveling on the road, for conceal elsewhere the girl’s lifeless body?

The other videos after the disappearance of Saman Abbas

In other footage, the uncle and the two cousins ​​were filmed with some shovels in hand, outside business hours. What were they doing and what were those shovels for? Maybe to dig a hole?

Another video shows Saman’s parents, in the company of the same girl, who go into the bush and then they return without her. Investigators believe that this is the exact moment the poor victim was delivered in the hands of his uncle Danish, who would later think of punishing his disrespect.

Saman did not want to give in to pre-defined wedding from the family, she fell in love with another young Pakistani. She just to the boy she had revealed her fears and her feeling that she was going to something happen. He had asked him to call the police if he could no longer hear her.

The judge sent for trial all 5 suspects. Uncle and cousins ​​are in prisonwhile the two parents turn out fugitivesafter a flight to Pakistan.

Where is Saman Abbas and what really happened to the 18-year-old Pakistani?